Rita Magalde, Owner of Sheer Ambrosia Bakery, joined hour two of GTU to share how she reinvented herself from author to baker. Before starting this journey, Magalde owned a travel agency for 10 years. Magalde decided to sell the company and start a new journey in her life.

Magalde grew up with a passion for baking and knew that this was the right direction to go in. Magalde worked for a Greek family in North Carolina where she learned how to make Baklava. Magalde soon became a former travel agency owner to a baker. Magalde had reinvented herself into a baklava baker!

Magalde makes the most beautiful baklava pastries and even cakes! Magalde wanted to create a dessert that not only was delicious but looked great on any dinner table.

Magalde shared to follow your true passion when going into a career.

