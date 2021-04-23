From an art gallery to a monster truck show, we’ve got your weekend plans!

It’s Not a Gallery IS, in fact a gallery hosting their first event in their brand-new space! It’s especially exciting, as they’re announcing their partnership with The Children’s Center for a new art exhibition. Tomorrow night, Saturday April 24th, see the artwork of select local artists. The partnership seeks to promote mental health awareness through an artistic medium. The exhibition will feature and sell original artwork produced by artists, both local and abroad, for charitable causes related to mental health. Kade Clemensen, founder and contributor of It’s not a gallery, says their mission is to cultivate a healthy mind through immersive art. The proceeds of art sales will be allocated to charity organizations seeking to raise mental health awareness.

Saturday, April 24th 7:00 pm, – 9:00 pm

2380 South Redwood Rd, West Valley City,

www.eventbrite.com/e/its-not-a-gallery-new-location-tickets-151152766995



Virtualized: Jay Warren, Bri Ray, and Dee Dee Darby Duffin presented by SLUG magazine, online. This month’s Virtualized: An Online Concert Featuring Utah Bands aims to highlight local music by featuring three musicians on the SLUG Magazine YouTube Channel for a virtual performance every month. Enjoy the smooth R&B stylings of Jay Warren, Bri Ray and Dee Dee Darby Duffin at this month’s Virtualized show tonight, April 23, 2021. These artists each bring an emotional depth to their songs that will stay with you long after the show is over. The concert premieres at 8 pm. Connect with the local music community and live chat with other audience members once the stream starts.

Friday, April 23 8 pm – 9 pm

www.youtube.com/channel/UCee_5GQ434Uzktd9czb8DQQ



The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is in Duchesne County at the Centennial Event Center for two huge shows tomorrow, Saturday April 24th! They’ve turned the Indoor Arena into a battleground, with an awesome lineup of Monster Trucks to compete in straight up, tailgate dragging wheelies, heads up racing, and insane high flying, mud flinging freestyle! The lineup features some of the best trucks in the entire United States! This family friendly event also features: Pro Mini Monster Trucks for the first time ever. The Livin’ Free Monster Ride Truck will be on hand giving rides before and after each event, as well as during intermissions! Don’t miss your chance to ride in a REAL monster truck! Small additional fee applies, pay at the show. Both shows will feature a pre-show Pit Party where you can get up close to the trucks, take pictures, and check out the race track! Pit Party’s are free with paid admission to the show, and run from 11:30 a-12:30 p for the afternoon show, and 5:30p-6:30p for the evening show! Duchesne County Centennial Event Center Indoor Arena:

Centennial Event Center

60 W 400 S

Duchesne, UT Saturday, April 24th

Afternoon show gates open @ 11:30 AM for Pit Party, Showtime @ 1:00 pm!

Evening show gates open @ 5:30 PM for Pit Party, Showtime @ 7:00 pm!



5th Annual Colorado Music Festival is tomorrow, April 24th at 11 am and presented by Colorado City Music Festival at Maxwell Canyon in Hildale UT. Featuring Red Dirt Girls, Rosi Fischer, Jhett Black, Captain Klas, Blake Mason Band, The Rhyolite Sound, Tom Bennett and The Living Proof, and Headlining this year, Chris Petersen! Beer garden by Bohemian Brewery. Stage and sound by Gradient Sound and Entertainment. This event will be held outdoors with lots of room for social distancing to keep everyone safe. General admission online is $20, or $25 at the gate.

Maxwell Canyon 1750 N Maxwell Parkway, Hildale, UT 84784

Gyotaku for Kids: The ancient Japanese art of printing fish with Jill Saxton Smith presented by Workshop SLC in South Salt Lake. Tomorrow, April 24th 10 – 12. For kids aged 5 and up! Come explore Gyotaku, (魚拓, from gyo “fish” + taku “ impression”), the traditional Japanese method of printing fish with artist Jill Saxton Smith. In this kids’ workshop they’ll learn how fishermen recorded their big catch of the day in the 1800s and how it has become an art form of its own. They’ll be using nature printing as a method to create big, colorful, and naturalistic underwater scenes. Workshop SLC is for you, whether you’re a professional artist, a budding talent, or a beginner, and dedicated to supporting serious artists and hobbyists alike, and to cultivating technique, experience, talent, and the raw joy of creativity. Workshop SLC 153 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake https://www.workshopslc.com/



Nights Under Lights with the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium happens tomorrow, Saturday April 24th from 6:30 – 10 pm. It’s a family evening picnic on the plaza! Enjoy spectacular lights with music. Experience the new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza come alive at night! Come with family or friends, bring a blanket or your favorite lawn chair, and end your night with music and lights on EECO (Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory.) You can even purchase dinner from a local food truck. Now is your chance to experience the magic of EECO lit up at night! Tickets are limited so reserve your spot today. *Does not include Aquarium access. Dress for outdoor event. Masks are required when within six feet of anyone outside of your household. Teen/Adult – $15 (members $10) Child 3-12 – $10 (members $5) Babies are free

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium 12033 South Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, https://thelivingplanet.com/events-and-camps/nights-under-lights/



Party for the Planet at Tracy Aviary Mother Earth deserves a party and Tracy Aviary knows how to make it wild! We will be celebrating Earth Day April 22 – April 24 at Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park and at Tracy Aviary’s Jordan River Nature Center. Join us to learn how to care for and enjoy our planet through exciting hands-on activities, amazing bird encounters, and insightful demonstrations!S/ ee the full schedule of events and register for select programs on our website. Friday 4/23 10 am – 4 pm

Saturday 4/24 10 am – 4 pm Tracy Aviary 589 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City https://tracyaviary.org/

Make your marriage magic: Date night for couples with ShadowLight Events at Stone Gate, Pleasant Grove UT. Tonight or tomorrow, this event includes an elegant dinner and live entertainment. Get ready for a romantic evening together. Dress up for dinner, stunning dessert, live music, interactive magic show, and an enchanting performance sure to add pizzazz to your marriage. You’ll enjoy time together, laugh out loud, and discover new secrets that can Make Your Marriage Magic. Tickets are $99/Couple and include a beautiful gourmet dinner with a live pianist Use Promo Code NOWPLAYING to receive $15 off each couple ticket.

Apr 23, 2021 at 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm (Fri) Apr 24, 2021 at 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm (Sat) ShadowLight Events at Stone Gate 886 West 2600 North, Pleasant Grove https://www.shadowlightevents.com/magic-night

