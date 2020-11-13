Friday the 13th doesn’t have to mean bad luck

The Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital opened this year, one of the most difficult years imaginable to open a brand new hospital. With a primary focus on preserving, enhancing, and restoring the quality of life for people with disabling conditions, the Craig H. Neilson Rehabilitation Hospital is truly a world-class facility. The hospital's dedicated teams are composed of regionally and nationally respected specialists dedicated to supporting patients and families from acute rehabilitation through wellness and independence.

University of Utah Health provides specialized rehabilitation care throughout patients' entire journey whether you're an inpatient or outpatient therapy. The hospital's rehabilitation services are also the only CARF accredited inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation program in Utah. Here are some of the specialty rehabilitation services they offer: