Friday the 13th doesn’t have to mean bad luck

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – As it turns out, Friday the 13th is all about feminine energy – no wonder men called it unlucky! When it comes to Friday the 13th, they were right about one thing: It’s definitely a ~powerful~ moment. Surae tells us how it’s rooted in ancient cultures.
- Plus, tonight you will see a familiar face on 20/20’s look into the local Susan Powell case. Our own Brian Carlson has covered the case extensively and is questioned about his reporting on the show tonight. He gives us a sneak peek at what’s new in the investigation.
- And headed into the weekend, the list of locations where you should be extra vigilant about COVID-19.
- And at the end of the show it’s all about Barbie and the 90’s hairstyle that is making a huge comeback. We have the video you need to take to your local salon! Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU Hour 2!