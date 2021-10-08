Friday movie reviews

Movie critic, Val Cameron, is here to talk about films coming out this weekend, Lamb and No Time To Die.

Val opens by describing Lamb as a strange movie that she doesn’t know why, but thinks we are going to like. It appears to be a horror movie but turns out to be a beautifully shot, unique story. Val explains that she enjoys movies that challenge her, and Lamb did just that. Val gives it a B grade.

Action film junkie, Val, who loves James Bond says the film has it all. If you are also a James Bond fan, you will notice throwbacks to some of his old movies. Val rates No Time To Die an A, so get to a theater this weekend and go see it!

More reviews can be found on this website and on Val’s Facebook.