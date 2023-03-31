SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The weekend is finally here! There’s no better way to spend the weekend than staying inside watching a good flick or going out for a night on the town with the newest releases. GTU’s executive producer, Jill, shares her picks for the weekend.

Jill’s first selection, the highly anticipated ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, is a film she enjoyed. She does not believe you need to be familiar with the game to enjoy the film, but it is especially enjoyable for people who played the game. Jill also mentions the surprise of an A-list movie actor’s brief cameo in the film, which can be seen in theaters.

Another film based on a game, ‘Tetris’, is now available on streaming for AppleTV+ users. Jill has yet to see it but is a big fan Taron Egerton who plays the lead. The film takes place in 1988 and is rated ‘R’.

The final final, ‘Murder Mystery 2’. The film stars the stunningly beautiful Jennifer Aniston and funny man Adam Sandler in their third film together that portrays them as husband and wife. This film is the sequeal to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery” directed by Kyle Newacheck. While Aniston and Sandler reprise their roles, the sequel is directed by Jeremy Garelick. It is available for streaming on Netflix.