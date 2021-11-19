Friday movie reviews by Patrick Beatty

It’s that time again… Friday movie reviews from Patrick Beatty! This week he talked about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Tick, Tick.. BOOM!, King Richard, and The Power of the Dog. Here’s what he had to say:
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Jason Reitman
Written By: Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman, Dan Aykroyd
Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references
Synopsis: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Score: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘Tik, Tick… BOOM!’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Written By: Steven Levenson, Jonathan Larson
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus
Genre: Biography, Drama, Musical
Rated PG-13 for some strong language, some suggestive material, and drug references
Synopsis: On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.
Score: 10/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘King Richard’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Written By: Zach Baylin
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal
Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport
Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references
Synopsis: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.
Score: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘The Power of the Dog’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Jane Campion
Written By: Jane Campion, Thomas Savage
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons
Genre: Drama, Romance, Western
Rated R for brief sexual content/full nudity.
Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
Score: 8.5/10Patrick’s full Review can be found here.