Friday movie reviews by Patrick Beatty

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Friday, we've made it to the end of the week! A system moving in from the west will bring the potential for scattered valley rain and mountain snow from this afternoon through tomorrow morning in central and northern Utah.

Down south it will be a pleasant fall day under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs mainly ranging in the 50s and 60s. As for central and northern Utah, snow levels start between 6500-7000 ft. this afternoon and will begin to drop tonight. By tomorrow morning the snow levels could drop to the benches where minor accumulations will be possible. For the valleys it looks to be mostly rain, however, a few flakes mixing in does look to be a possibility. In terms of totals, this system won't be too impressive, but it will produce better numbers than the system earlier this week.