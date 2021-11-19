Friday movie reviews by Patrick Beatty

It’s that time again… Friday movie reviews from Patrick Beatty! This week he talked about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Tick, Tick.. BOOM!, King Richard, and The Power of the Dog. Here’s what he had to say:

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Jason Reitman

Written By: Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman, Dan Aykroyd

Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references

Synopsis: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Score: 8/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Tik, Tick… BOOM!’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Written By: Steven Levenson, Jonathan Larson

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus

Genre: Biography, Drama, Musical

Rated PG-13 for some strong language, some suggestive material, and drug references

Synopsis: On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

Score: 10/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘King Richard’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Written By: Zach Baylin

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references

Synopsis: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

Score: 8/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘The Power of the Dog’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Jane Campion

Written By: Jane Campion, Thomas Savage

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

Genre: Drama, Romance, Western

Rated R for brief sexual content/full nudity.

Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Score: 8.5/10Patrick’s full Review can be found here.﻿

