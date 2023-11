SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Back with another edition of Friday Movie Reviews is movie critic, Tracy Mangum. He is from the Movies That Make Us Podcast. He shared the following ratings:

Quiz Lady

Available on HULU

20th Century Studios

Director: Jessica Yu

Rated R

Grade: B

The Holdovers

Only in theaters

Miramax

Director: Alexander Payne

Rated R

Grade: A

The Marvels

Only in theaters

Marvel Studios

Director: Nia DaCosta

Rated PG-13

Grade B