SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The weekend is finally here which means our gal pal Val Cameron came to share her movie picks of the week. This week, she talked about a new release this week as well as film anticipated to release in June 2023. Cameron has yet to see the films, so she is anticipating her grades and is excited to see the upcoming shows.

The first movie is ‘Renfield’, a horror, comedy and fantasy film starring Nicolas Cage. The film is a modern retelling of ‘Dracula’ but from the perceptive of his loyal servant, Renfield, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise). Cage stars as Dracula. Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he could figure out how to end his codependency.

The film is now playing and is rated R. Cameron anticipates it will be hilarious and expects a B rating.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated newest ‘Indiana Jones’ film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” This is the fifth and final movie in the franchise. At age 80, This will be the final time Harrison Ford portrays the titular character. Cameron adores the Indiana Jones franchise and anticipates the film will be a smashing success. The octogenarian has portrayed the character since 1981, more than half of his life.

Cameron predicts an A for the film and is hopeful for an A+.