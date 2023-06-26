SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- The amazing Val Cameron joined us once again to discuss this week’s Friday flicks. Featuring three films, Cameron gives them her rating and tells us why you should or shouldn’t go see them. The first is No Hard Feelings, Rated R and a comedy. She grades this a solid D and calls it a big mess. The second movie is Past Lives, rated PG-13 and a romance/drama. She rates this an A- and refers to the movie as a beautiful story. The last movie is Asteroid City, rated PG-13 and a comedy. She grades this show a B+.