Friday Flicks with Patrick Beatty Reviews

Oct 9th

The Forty Year-Old Version: (Netflix)

Synopsis: Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice.

Directed by Radha Blank

Cast: Reed Birney, Welker White, Jacob Ming-Trent

Release Date: 9 October 2020 (USA) via Netflix streaming

Debuted at Sundance

Teacher trying to follow her dreams to be a rapper

All in black and white, minimal budget but still has so much value!

Incredible storytelling and a strong focus on following your dreams

Hubie Halloween: (Netflix)

Synopsis: Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Directed by Steven Brill

Cast: Peyton List, Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen

Release Date: 7 October 2020 (USA) via Netflix streaming

Adam Sandler vowed if he didn’t win an oscar for his role in ‘uncut gems’

Has a huge cast, some returning characters from other Adam Sandler films

Pretty par for the course for his type of comedy.

Not actually his worst film, but is missing more of the heart his previous films had.

A message of treating others with kindness…

Vampires Vs The Bronx: (Netflix)

Synopsis: A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from gentrification…and vampires.

Directed by Osmany Rodriguez

Cast: Jaden Michael, Gerald Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV

Release Date: 2 October 2020 (USA) via Netflix streaming

Vampire gentrification of the bronx

Great chemistry with the three young leads

Not incredibly scary, made with kids in mind

Has some chuckles, but not super funny for a film produced by Lorne Michaels