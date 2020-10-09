Friday Flicks with Patrick Beatty Reviews

Film reviewer extraordinaire Patrick Beatty of Patrick Beatty Reviews was in studio today to tell us what’s up and coming! Take a look, and follow along with on Facebook at: facebook.com/patrickbreviews
Oct 9th
The Forty Year-Old Version: (Netflix)
Synopsis: Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice.
Directed by Radha Blank
Cast: Reed Birney, Welker White, Jacob Ming-Trent
Release Date: 9 October 2020 (USA) via Netflix streaming
Debuted at Sundance
Teacher trying to follow her dreams to be a rapper
All in black and white, minimal budget but still has so much value!
Incredible storytelling and a strong focus on following your dreams
Hubie Halloween: (Netflix)
Synopsis: Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.
Directed by Steven Brill
Cast: Peyton List, Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen
Release Date: 7 October 2020 (USA) via Netflix streaming
Adam Sandler vowed if he didn’t win an oscar for his role in ‘uncut gems’
Has a huge cast, some returning characters from other Adam Sandler films
Pretty par for the course for his type of comedy.
Not actually his worst film, but is missing more of the heart his previous films had.
A message of treating others with kindness…
Vampires Vs The Bronx: (Netflix)
Synopsis: A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from gentrification…and vampires.
Directed by Osmany Rodriguez
Cast: Jaden Michael, Gerald Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV
Release Date: 2 October 2020 (USA) via Netflix streaming
Vampire gentrification of the bronx
Great chemistry with the three young leads
Not incredibly scary, made with kids in mind
Has some chuckles, but not super funny for a film produced by Lorne Michaels