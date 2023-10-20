Paige and Dallas Ross, The Reel Couple movie reviewers joined us for our GTU birthday show. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is the new Martin Scorsese film about members of the Osage tribe who were killed in the United States. This is the story that finally sparked an FBI investigation in the 1920s. This film is rated R, and has a 3 hour and 26 minute run time. The story is heavy, but they expect to see it nominated for multiple Oscars this coming year.

Our critics enjoyed it, and would recommend it for adult audiences, maybe best enjoyed at home on AppleTV+ in a few weeks.

Two honorable mentions for families wanting to go to the movies this weekend are Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas, which both will celebrate their 30th anniversary! In theaters again, if you’re feeling nostalgic.

IG @the.reel.couple and thereelcouplepod@gmail.com