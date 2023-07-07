SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)–

Friday is upon us and we are back with another round of Friday Flicks. Paige and Dallas Ross, expert movie critics, joined us on the show today to discuss upcoming new movies. The two movies critiqued today were Joy Ride and Sound of Freedom.

Joy Ride- Follows four friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it meant to know and love who you are. The Ross’s agreed that all actresses had great chemistry and were talented individuals, however they deemed this movie “definitely skippable” due to controversial humor. Sound of Freedom- Is a true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex trafficking. The Ross’s state that this is a particularly difficult film for parents and the film itself sparks deep emotion to all who watch. However it is motivational, emotional, inspiring and definitely worth the watch.

To find out more about Paige and Dolls, their podcast and movie rating, visit their instagram.