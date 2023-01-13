SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—What should you be watching this weekend? Movie critic Rachel Wagner talked to us in the studio about some of the newest movies that you can add to your watchlist.

“The Wedding Veil Inspiration” is the second movie in The Wedding Veil movie trilogy. Hallmark stars Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert collaborate to tell the story of Emma Di Stefano (Autumn Reeser) and what happens to her after her wedding in Italy from the previous year. Tune in this Sunday on the Hallmark channel to see the whole story for yourself!

“Women Talking” is another great watch, showing locally at the Broadway Centre Cinemas. It follows the story of a fictional Mennonite community where the women must decide what to do when all the men in their community are arrested. A jam-packed cast with Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and more ensure great acting with a gripping storyline. This film is a part of the Oscar buzz which makes it a must-watch!

“A Man Called Otto”, based on the book “A Man Called Ove”, features Tom Hanks in a role that we aren’t used to seeing as the grumpy old man who gets won over by his neighbors. “Plane” is a great action-packed watch, which Rachel says reminds her of something that would have come out in the 90s. Follow the story of a plane that crashes onto a militia-controlled island in the Philippines.

Rachel Wagner says her pick of the week is “Women Talking”, so make sure you don’t miss it! For more movie reviews check out Rachel on all her social media.

