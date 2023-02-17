SALT LAKE CITY — (Good Things Utah) Friday is finally here which means new films for the week. Since we have a long weekend approaching us, there is no better way to spend it than to catch up on films. Movie critic Val Cameron shares her favorite flicks. Here are Cameron’s picks for this weekend:

Sharper

Rated

Rated R

Apple TV+

Streaming

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow star in this new Apple TV+ movie that is now streaming.

Ant-Man Quantum Mania

Rated PG-13

Walt Disney Pictures

In Theatres

This is the third Ant-Man movie in the MCU. Paul Rudd is back along with Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas. Johnathan Majors jumped from the Disney+ series “Loki” to star in Quantum Mania as Kang The Conquer. Kathryn Newton plays Cassie Lang, Scott Langs daughter. This is more of a movie for Micheele Pfieffer and Johnathan Majors than for Ant-Man. It was fun but not as fun as I aspect an Ant-Man movie should be. It is how I felt about the Multiverse of Madness, less of a Dr Strange movie and more of a Scarlet Witch movie. Visually it was like Marvel and Star Wars had a baby and this movie was made. For me I am not totally sold on it but it was a fun ride. Some of the pacing was off for me but we will see how it all fit into the MCU later down the line.

Grade B-

Honorable mentions also include her streaming favorites:

#1 New Amsterdam (Netflix) 5 seasons

#2 The Last of Us (HBO Max) 1 Season