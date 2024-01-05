It’s Friday Flicks time, and our movie critic Val Cameron tells us there is only one movie opening this weekend, Night Swim. Val and Deena headed out to catch the horror flick. Check out what they thought, and why Val gave it a C.

Rated PG-13, this film based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russellas Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Val’s Top 8 Streaming Series of 2023

# 8 “1923” a drama, Paramount+, grade B

#7 “Silo” Season 1 a drama Apple TV+, grade B

#6 “Ted Lasso” Season 3 a comedy, Apple TV+, grade B



#5 “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Limited Series) a drama, Netflix, grade B+

#4 “Shrinking” Season 1 a comedy, Apple TV+, grade A

# 3 “Lessons in Chemistry” drama, Apple TV+, grade A

# 2 “The Last of Us” Season 1 an action/drama/horror, HBO, grade A

#1 “The Bear” Season 2, a comedy, Hulu, Grade A+

