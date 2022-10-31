We love having our critic Patrick Beatty in to talk weekend flicks. This week brings must-sees, and we can’t wait to take a look at his list!

Tales of the Jedi on Disney + is rated TV-PG and a definite see it!

Till is in theaters now, rated PG-13 and also a not-to-be-missed see it.

Call Jane is out in the theater, rated R and Patrick says see it.

The Good Nurse is on Netflix, rated PG and another must see.

All Quiet on the Western Front on Netflix is rated PG and another October to-see.

Follow Patrick for more details, and all his film reviews on social media.

Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews

Twitter: @patbreviews

Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews

TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews