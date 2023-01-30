PARK CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Our movie critic Val Cameron visited us today but before she came to the GTU set, she spent the week up at Park City for The Sundance Film Festival. Cameron had the chance to see these films both in person and online screenings. Here’s a list of her picks:

Living

Rated PG-13

Grade A

Sony Pictures Classic

Magazine Dreams

Rated R

Grade B+

Staring Jonathan Majors is about a young man (Killian Maddox), who has had a lot of traumas in his life, deals with anger issues and not having good social intelligence. He takes care of his grandfather (papa) and puts all his energy and focus into being a body builder. The film itself is just over 2 hours long and there are some issues, but I think it is one of Johnathan Majors most powerful and important performance to date. And this is the first of 3 movies we get him this year with Quantomania that comes out February 17th and Creed III in theatres March 3rd.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Sheilds Documentary

Rated PG-13

Grade B+

Hulu

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Rated R

Grade A

Apple TV+

He is a powerhouse of energy, even today. Most of us grew up watching him, reading about him in magazines. In this documentary we get to see how he got there. From dropping out of high school and driving to LA, to not having enough money to buy food and eating from jelly packets, to meeting his wife on set and of course getting his diagnosis for Parkinson’s at 29 and hiding it for almost 10 years. It’s all there. It is a total 80’s-90’s back in time adventure with full access to Michael J. Fox like we have never seen and most of us didn’t know.

Cameron had the chance to see Brooke Shields during the festival. With a star studded week, Cameron enjoyed seeing the films and celebrities. For more updates, follow Cameron on Facebook.