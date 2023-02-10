SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — (Good Things Utah) Movie critic Rachel Wagner came to share her best picks of the week. Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, Wagner has the best flicks to watch with your Bae or with your friends. Whether you’re having a Galentine’s Day, relaxing weekend with your partner or just a night alone, there’s something for everyone. And of course watching all of the above is ideal.

‘About Time’ is the perfect film to see as a couple. It is a great mix of romance but with a male lead, something that the guys will appreciate. Romantic comedies are not just for the ladies. This film is R rated for language.

The film Wagner recommends for the single person is an empowering fan favorite, ‘La La Land’. The film celebrates people doing what is best for them as well as following their own dreams. ‘La La Land’ is rated PG-13.

Finally, a classic never goes out of style. ‘The Princess Bride’ is a great pick for a group night. The cult classic is filled with laughs galore, accompanied by a side of action and even a little romance. A winner for everyone. The movie is rated PG and is appropriate for the family.

For more movie picks, you can visit Wagner’s website and her Facebook.