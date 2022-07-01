Movies are a must for the weekend, even during a holiday weekend. ABC 4’s own movie critic, Patrick Beatty came to Good Things Utah to share three of the newest releases on the big screen and on streaming. Friday Flicks has something for everyone this weekend.

Beatty started his segment with the highly anticipated Universal film, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, the fourth film of the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise. This film is a prequel for the rest of the series, and shows Gru in his younger years and how he becomes friends with The Minions. Beatty says this is a fun, family friendly film but feels The Minions may have been a little played out after a decade. The film also does not show the beloved daughters and is missing the relationship between Gru and the girls. At this time, Beatty thinks most people can wait to see the film when it’s on streaming. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is rated PG and is now playing in theaters. Steve Carrell, Julie Andrews, Will Arnett and Russell Brand reprise their roles from the previous films The new film introduces new characters voiced by Taraji B. Henson, Danny Trejo, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Alan Arkin and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The second film, ‘The Princess’ is what Beatty calls “a Disney princess film in the same vein as Zach Snyder’s 300.” The film takes the classic princess fairy tale trope with more violence and fighting. Beatty said he isn’t sure who the intended audience is. The film is not recommended for kids but also may cause confusion for adults. The lead is played by Joey King, who Beatty describes as a “terrific actress” and says the film does have some fun action fighting and could be fun for adult Disney fans, but it’s “up in the air” for him. ‘The Princess’ is available for streaming for Hulu subscribers and is rated R.

The last film Beatty discussed was the highly anticipated biopic about The King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley. “Elvis”, directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Beatty praises Butler’s performances as Presley and referred to his portrayer as “sensational.” Beatty also believes this film will be an Oscar contender, especially for Butler. “One of the best performances you’re gonna see this year. [It was] completely immersive [and] my jaw was dropped the entire time watching him.” said Beatty. On the contrast, Beatty felt Hank’s portrayal was “interesting” and the accent used in the film was more exaggerated than the real Colonel Parker. Beatty still admires Hanks. “It’s Tom Hanks. You can’t not love Tom Hanks.” said Beatty. Luhrmann, who directed ‘Moulin Rogue!’ was also a hot item to Beatty. ‘Elvis’ is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theaters.

For more movie suggestions and recommendations, visit his website and follow Beatty on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.