SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is finally Friday and that means new movie picks for the weekend! Movie Critic Val Cameron graced her present during table talk of hour two to share the movie reviews for the week. “It’s Based on a True Story Weekend! Well…more like based on a true moment.” said Cameron. Cameron started the segment praising the newest ‘Creed’ movie ‘Creed III’ starring heartthrob Michael B. Jordan. Cameron describes it as the best film franchise, which previously she said was the ‘Rocky’ franchise. ‘Creed III’ is in theatres next week and Cameron’s podcast “Movies That Make Us” is hosting the event and is covering the movie for the month of March.

‘Jesus Revolution’ rated PG-13, stars Kelsey Grammer as a pastor in Southern California in the 1970s. He meets and unlikely match in a local teen hippie. The film was released by Lionsgate and is in theaters today.

The controversial ‘Cocaine Bear’ was Cameron’s second pick. The film did not use or exploit any real animals during production and was all CGI. The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Keri Rusell and O’Shea Jackson Jr. The film is rated R and released by Universal Pictures. The film is in theaters today.

