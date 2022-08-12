ABC 4’s own movie critic, Val Cameron came to the GTU set to share her picks of the week.

She started the segment with ‘Emily the Criminal’, starring Aubrey Plaza as the protagonist. The film is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theaters. Cameron’s grade: C+

Cameron’s second pick, ‘Mack & Rita’, starring Diane Keaton, is what she refers to as a modern day “13 Going on 30′ and ‘Big’ with a female lead. The film is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theaters. Cameron’s grade: B-

Cameron saved the best for last, ‘Day Shift’, which has Jamie Foxx as the lead. She ranks this as a B+. The film is R Rated and is now streaming on Netflix.

For more movie reviews and suggestions, check out Cameron on Facebook or visit her website, WhatToSeeWithVal.com