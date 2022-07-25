For Friday Flicks, ABC 4’s own movie critic, Patrick Beatty came to Good Things Utah to share his skips and sees for the week. Here were his thoughts.

July 22 Release dates:

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Rated: PG-13

See it or Skip it: Skip it

Nope (Universal/ Theaters)

Rated: PG-13

See it or Skip it: See it

The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Rated: TV

See it or Skip it: See it!







August 5 Release Dates:

Bullet Train (Sony Pictures, Theaters)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: See it

I Love My Dad (Magnolia/Theaters)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: See it!

Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: See it!

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24/Theaters)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: Skip it

