ABC 4’s own movie critic Patrick Beatty came to Good Things Utah to share his flick picks for the week for this weekend’s Friday Films segment.

Friday Films

Date: August 5th

The Bear (Hulu) (NO TRAILER, JUST A BRIEF MENTION, AND RECOMMENDATION- No more than 30 sec)

Rated: TV-MA

See it or Skip it: See it!

Luck (Apple TV)

Rated: G

See it or Skip it: See it!

Bullet Train (Sony Pictures, Theaters)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it:

Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: See it!

Easter Sunday (Universal/Theaters)

Rated: PG-13

See it or Skip it: Skip it

Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews

Twitter: @patbreviews

Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews

TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews