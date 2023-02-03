SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Movie critic Val Cameron came to GTU’s set today to share her ratings for the movie releases for the week. Whether you’re looking for streaming or a night out, Cameron is the person to trust for movie picks.

Black Panther: Wanda Forever is now on Disney+

Shrinking

Apple tv+

Streaming Series

The first two episodes are out for the Apple TV+ show “Shrinking” with Jason Segal and Harrison Ford. Jason Segal play a man dealing with the kids if his wife being a dad during grief and a therapist who is stuck. His boss is played by Harrison Ford who is also a therapist and secretly helping him.

This is heartfelt and and funny. I laughed out loud during both episodes and can’t wait to see what comes next. The 3rd episode is out today and totally worth your time.

Grade: B+

Knock at the Cabin

Rated R

Thriller/Mystery

Universal Pictures

In theatres today

Expected to kick Avatar off the #1 spot at the box office. You either love or hate and M. Night Shyamalan movies, there is hardly and in-between. Starring Rupert Front (Harry Potter movies) and Dave Bautista, this thriller is a great February movie. Bautista is good and the characters he is choosing keep getting better. If you are a fan of the Harry Potter films and a fan of Ron Weasley, you will enjoy seeing Rupert play a big departure character from what you are used to.

Secluding a family in a cabin in the middle of nowhere, there are twists and turns and some parts of the movie that make you as an audience member feel uncomfortable, but that’s M. Night for you. What would you do to save your family from a deadly force while on vacation? Save your family or save the world?

Grade: B

80 for Brady

Rated PG-13

Comedy

Paramount Pictures

This is a fund mindless movie, based on a true story, that you can watch even if you don’t love Tom Brady or football. It’s so fun to see these powerhouse comedic women on the big screen together. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin all star in this film and it’s easy and delightful.

Lily Tomlin s character accidentally helps her and her friends become Patriots fans because of the beautiful and charismatic Tom Brady. They decide to go to the Superbowl and funny chaos ensues. They each learn something about themselves and throw caution to the wind. So many celebrity pop-ins and a lot of fans service. It’s not Oscar worthy but is a nice little film to see with your friends.

Grade: B-

80 for Brady

Knock at the Cabin

AMC Best picture showcase can see all the BP noms except ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT for as low as $5.