SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) It is Friday which means the time to start watching movies or catching up on the newest episodes on streaming. Our favorite movie critic, Val Cameron visited us to share her top picks for the weekend.

Cameron’s first pick, ‘The Last of Us’ had its finale which even included good ol’ SLC. Cameron watched the show with her husband, daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. GTU host Deena Manzanares is a big fan as well. The series was based off the video game with the same name. Her spouse said parts of it were exactly the same as the video game. “It’s addicting,” said Cameron. “It’s so good!” The series is available for streaming for HBO Max subscribers. Cameron gives the entire series an “A” rating.

‘Ted Lasso’ season three started this week on Apple TV+, something that both Cameron and GTU host Nicea DeGering can get behind. The beloved series releases a new episode each week, so it is not currently bingeable. Cameron ranks the first episode a solid “B”, but is hopeful for the rest of the season. It is a feel good series that people will be addicted to.

The final pick, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ was released today. The DC universe film stars Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi as the titular character. Cameron reluctantly rates the film a “B”. She thinks Liu and Mirren are the best part and that the film has lots of wholesome content but also has a little bit of things that might be less than family friendly. The sequel pales in comparison to the original. It is from Warner Bros. Pictures and is rated PG-13 and now playing in theaters.