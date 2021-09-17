Friday film reviews

Nicea sat down with Val Cameron, a movie critic to discuss new films coming out. Cameron will be at FanX this weekend interviewing stars and directors.

The first movie she reviewed was The Eyes of Tammy Faye which she rated a B minus because it was more entertaining than she was expecting and got to learn a lot more about Tammy Faye.

The next film she critiqued was Everybody’s Talking About Jamie where she was captivated by the young actor, Max Howard, which she also rated a B minus.

The last one she discussed was Cry Macho which hit close to home since she found it hard watching her hero, Clint Eastwood age. Even though Eastwood directs, produces, and stars in this film Cameron found it to be discombobulating and felt unfinished which resulted in her rating it a C.

