Ingredients:

8 fresh tomatoes – skins and seeds removed

1 6oz can tomato paste

2 cloves garlic minced

1 onion diced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp basil

1 tbsp monk fruit

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat olive oil into a pan. Add in onion and garlic until translucent. Add Italian seasonings, basil, monk fruit and red pepper flakes. Mix tomato paste. Add in tomatoes and put on low to simmer. Simmer for about an hour until tomatoes are broken down. Stir occasionally.

*How to skin tomatoes*

There are two ways to skin tomatoes: