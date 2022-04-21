(Good Things Utah) Perfect addition to any delicious dinner, Fresh Tomato Sauce from the recipe book of Raymie Musser a.k.a. Healthy Huntress. Follow her on social media: @The_Healthy_Huntress
Ingredients:
- 8 fresh tomatoes – skins and seeds removed
- 1 6oz can tomato paste
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 onion diced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp basil
- 1 tbsp monk fruit
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat olive oil into a pan. Add in onion and garlic until translucent.
- Add Italian seasonings, basil, monk fruit and red pepper flakes.
- Mix tomato paste.
- Add in tomatoes and put on low to simmer.
- Simmer for about an hour until tomatoes are broken down. Stir occasionally.
*How to skin tomatoes*
There are two ways to skin tomatoes:
- You can boil the whole tomatoes for 2 minutes and then put in a ice bath. The skins will peel right off. You can then cut the tomatoes in half and scoop out the seeds.
- The other option is slicing the tomatoes in half. Scoop out the seeds then rub the tomato against a cheese grater. This is a great option if you are short on time since the tomatoes are already broken down.