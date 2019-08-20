For those of you that like following recipes to a T, just take a deep breath, because when Ricci Sorensen is in the kitchen it’s a little of this and a dash of that!
Ricci is a pro at creating her own, delicious recipes that just about anyone can throw together! Today she shared her fresh salsa, grilled portobello fajitas and drunken peppers recipes.
Fresh salsa
- Fill food processor 2/3 full of fresh tomatoes, cut in large chunks.
- Add 1 medium white onion, cut in large chunks
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 jalapeño, cut into chunks
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- Add spices:
- Garlic powder, approx 1/4-1/2 tsp.
- Onion powder, approx 1/4 tsp.
- Sea salt
- Pepper
- Pulse until desired consistency!
Portobello Mushrooms
When seasoned and grilled, these have a delicious steak flavor because they absorb the marinade.
Choose how many mushrooms you need for how many your serving. For example, 1 large portobello mushroom makes about 2 fajitas.
Marinade:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup avocado oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp of steak seasoning
- Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions:
- Pour all ingredients into a large freezer bag
- Squish and mix together
- After cleaning and scraping out the mushrooms, add them to the marinade. Let them sit at least 30 minutes
- While they marinade, prepare the peppers
Drunken peppers:
Ingredients:
- 2 red bell peppers
- 1 orange bell pepper
- 1 poblano
- 1 jalapeño (seeded)
- 1 large red onion
Directions:
- Slice all the peppers and onion
- Salt and pepper 1/2 can of a dark beer (all the alcohol cooks out and leaves delicious caramelized peppers)
- Grill the mushrooms on medium heat (cooked all the way through)
- While they are grilling, heat skillet with a little avocado oil, add peppers, salt and pepper and when you hear them sizzle, add 1/2 can of the beer and turn on high heat.
- Let simmer, stirring often until liquid is evaporated and the peppers look soft and caramelized.
- Remove mushrooms and slice fajita style.
- Serve on favorite tortillas, stack mushrooms, peppers and top with fresh guacamole!
For more of Ricci’s recipes, visit her Instagram: @reallifewithricci .