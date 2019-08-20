For those of you that like following recipes to a T, just take a deep breath, because when Ricci Sorensen is in the kitchen it’s a little of this and a dash of that!

Ricci is a pro at creating her own, delicious recipes that just about anyone can throw together! Today she shared her fresh salsa, grilled portobello fajitas and drunken peppers recipes.

Fresh salsa

Fill food processor 2/3 full of fresh tomatoes, cut in large chunks.

Add 1 medium white onion, cut in large chunks

3 cloves of garlic

1 jalapeño, cut into chunks

1 bunch of cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Add spices: Garlic powder, approx 1/4-1/2 tsp. Onion powder, approx 1/4 tsp. Sea salt Pepper Pulse until desired consistency!



Portobello Mushrooms

When seasoned and grilled, these have a delicious steak flavor because they absorb the marinade.

Choose how many mushrooms you need for how many your serving. For example, 1 large portobello mushroom makes about 2 fajitas.

Marinade:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup avocado oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp of steak seasoning

Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a large freezer bag Squish and mix together After cleaning and scraping out the mushrooms, add them to the marinade. Let them sit at least 30 minutes While they marinade, prepare the peppers



Drunken peppers:

Ingredients:

2 red bell peppers

1 orange bell pepper

1 poblano

1 jalapeño (seeded)

1 large red onion

Directions:

Slice all the peppers and onion Salt and pepper 1/2 can of a dark beer (all the alcohol cooks out and leaves delicious caramelized peppers) Grill the mushrooms on medium heat (cooked all the way through) While they are grilling, heat skillet with a little avocado oil, add peppers, salt and pepper and when you hear them sizzle, add 1/2 can of the beer and turn on high heat. Let simmer, stirring often until liquid is evaporated and the peppers look soft and caramelized. Remove mushrooms and slice fajita style. Serve on favorite tortillas, stack mushrooms, peppers and top with fresh guacamole!

