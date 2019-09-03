If you love peaches, you’ve got to mark your calendar for an event that is over 100 years old… Brigham City Peach Days!

The Peach Queen, Amelia Kohl, joined us in the kitchen with details of the two day event that takes place Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7 and the recipe for fresh peach salsa.

Brigham City Peach Days started in 1904 and since then has gained the attraction of about 50,000 people attending each year!

This year, over 900 cars will be on display at a free car show. Over 200 vendor booths including over 30 food vendors will gather to please the crowds.

Don’t miss the parade on Main Street on Saturday at 10:00am, and that night, see GENTRI perform at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Street Stage.

Fresh Peach Salsa

Recipe by: Lori Nawyn

Ingredients:

1 C fresh ripe peaches, chopped

3/4 C fresh tomatoes, chopped

1/2 C sweet red onion, chopped

1 tsp fresh garlic, minced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

2 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lime juice

1-2 tsp sugar

Directions:

Combine peaches, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, green onion, and cilantro. Set aside. In a seperate bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Pour over peach mixture and stir gently to combine. Chill. Store in a sealed container in refrigerator.



Visit boxelderchamber.com/about/peach-days/ for more information.