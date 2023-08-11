SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Peach season is finally here and Jamie Eskelson from Jamie Cooks It Up joined us on the show to share the perfect peach dessert. She is starting a new recipe series, “15 Minute Recipes” featuring healthy, low carb, delicious and quick meals posted every Wednesday morning.

Peach Topping Ingredients:

1/2 C water

3 T cornstarch

2 large peaches, peeled and smashed up

1 C sugar

1/2 t almond extract

2 T butter

8 peaches, peeled and sliced

Crust:

3 C graham cracker crumbs (about 2 packages)

7 T butter, melted

1/2 C sugar

1/8 t cinnamon

dash salt

Filling:

2 8 oz packages cream cheese, softened

1 16 oz cool whip

2 C powdered sugar

2 t vanilla

dash salt



PEACH TOPPING

1. Place your cornstarch into a small bowl. Pour the 1/2 C water over the top and stir it around until it’s all combined.

2. In a separate bowl smash up the 2 peaches.

3. Put your smashed peaches, sugar, almond extract, butter and cornstarch mixture into a medium sized saucepan. Stir it all up.

4. Heat up the mixture over medium high. Let it come to a boil while you stir it. Let it cook for about 2 minutes or until it’s nice and thick. Set it aside to cool.

CRUST

1. Put all crust ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Stir them around until well combined.

2. Divide the mixture in half. Press each half into a 9 inch pie tin. I like to use a measuring cup to press it in.

FILLING

1. With electric beaters (or with your stand mixer) beat the cream cheese until smooth.

2. Add the sugar, vanilla, dash of salt, and beat until nice and smooth….again with the smooth.

3. Add your cool whip….and get the old girl rolling. Blend it up until it’s fluffy-ish. Wow. That’s technical.

4. Put half of the filling into each crust. Spread it out evenly with a knife.5. Add the rest of your fresh peaches to the cooled topping glaze. Stir until combined and pour over the top of each pie. Wrap each pie with plastic wrap and let it chill out in the fridge for at least an hour.

