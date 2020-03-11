With spring right around the corner, a new refreshing dish is exactly what you need. Who doesn’t love a quick dish filled with flavor? With only a few ingredients, you can have this as a simple side at your next dinner for the loved ones to enjoy.

Chef Angel Shannon has the recipe!

Fresh Mango Honey Bowls

Cut and cube one large mango, and one medium avocado. Mix both in a bowl and drizzle with honey. Top with freshly chopped mint and serve at room temperature.

Angel also shared her Elevated Avocado Toast:

Yield: 2 pieces of toast

1 medium avocado, chopped

4-5 artichoke hearts

1 T. Mayonnaise

Salt and Pepper

2 pieces Multi-Grain Bread, toasted

Thinly sliced cucumber

Alfalfa Sprouts

Mash avocados in medium bowl. Add coarsely chopped artichoke hearts, salt and pepper for taste. Top each piece of toast with a light layer of sprouts, cucumber slices and half of the avocado mixture.