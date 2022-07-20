Marcus Sorensen, Co-Founder of Blue Coolers joined to share their heavy duty coolers perfect for keeping food fresh on the go.

Blue Coolers is a local Utah based company that makes heavy duty coolers for a cheaper cost.

These coolers are able to keep ice cold for 10 days. They sell these heavy duty coolers for a fraction of what they are usually sold at. They have a range of sizes and coolers to choose from, available online and in retail stores.

Blue Coolers was also one of the finalist buisnesses on the show “I Quit” airing back in 2020. The show was an 8 part series on Discovery Channel and was produced by Shopify.

