GTU producer and Makeup Artist, Savvy Jardine showed her version of the TikTok Fresh Face Makeup Trend. She shared her favorite products to create a fresh face that is wearable for hot, summer days!
- Use a mineral base foundation! It is wearable, lightweight, sweatproof, better for your skin and won’t break you out!
- Glowtion or Glow Drops to catch the sunlight and highlight your favorite features.
- Bronzer!! Choose the right color for your complexion apply in the areas the sun would naturally hit. You can also use self tanner to create a longer lasting bronzed look. Plus, Rhenick shared a way you can get natural looking freckles using powder bronzer, water and a spoolie.
- Finish with a gloss!
Instagram: savvy_jardine