Soft on the inside, crispy on the outside. It’s pesto smashed potatoes with roasted tomatoes. Elena Davis, from Cucina by Elena is in the GTU Kitchen to show us how to make this delicious dish.

This recipe is perfect for a summer side dish, it is naturally Gluten and Dairy Free and Easy to make ahead and bring to a BBQ!

Fresh Arugula Walnut Pesto

Ingredients:

–Fresh Arugula Walnut Pesto Sauce

-1.5 lb (680 grams) small Yukon gold or honey gold potatoes, washed

-1 lb (454 grams) grape tomatoes or tomato medley variety, cut in half

-1/4 cup chopped walnuts for topping

-drizzle of olive oil for topping

-Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 450 degrees F

2.Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Once the water starts to boil add 2 Tablespoons of Kosher salt and plunge potatoes into hot water. If the water boils too much lower heat to medium-high. Let cook for about 10 minutes or until fork tender (not falling apart).

3.Grease a large baking sheet with olive oil. Drain potatoes and place them in rows on a baking sheet. Use the back of a spoon or a small cup to smash each potato. Apply gentle pressure and then push down with more force to create the smashed look. Add cut tomatoes to the baking sheet spreading evenly, in a single layer, with potatoes. Bake for 20 minutes until the edges of the potatoes are are crispy. Season with salt and pepper.

4.Transfer to a serving dish and top with pesto, a generous drizzle of olive oil, and chopped walnuts. Serve warm or cold.

Find Elena online.