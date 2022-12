We love when Kiana Williams is in the GTU kitchen! She always brings in recipes that are healthy and flavorful. Today she’s balancing out the holiday sweets we’re all snacking on this time of year with a festive and fresh bruschetta. Hey, it’s red and green holiday appropriate, and oh so easy!

Ingredients:

3 Large Tomatoes

1 Small Red Onion

3 Garlic Cloves

Fresh Basil

2 TBS Balsamic Vinegar

1 TBS Avocado Oil

Kinders Seasoning (to taste)

2 Large Cucumbers

1 Sourdough Baguettes

