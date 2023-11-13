SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kiana Williams, @wholesome_ki on Instagram, joined us on the show with a trusty recipe for French Onion Soup.
Ingredients:
- • large yellow onions , thinly sliced
- • 1 teaspoon salt
- • 1 teaspoon granulated brown sweetener
- • 2 cloves garlic , minced
- • 32 ounces low-sodium beef broth
- • 24 ounces low-sodium chicken broth
- • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- • 1 bay leaf
- • 1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste
- • 5 1-inch thick slices of French bread or sourdough bread
- • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- • shredded Gruyere Swiss cheese
- • shredded Mozzarella cheese
- • finely grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- 1. Caramelize the onions: you’ll cook the onions in butter low and slow, stirring occasionally for a good 40-45 minutes, adding in salt and a little bit of brown sweetener (which helps the caramelization process along.)
- 2. Simmer with the other ingredients: stir in the stock, Worcestershire, and seasonings. Gently simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard the herbs, stir in the vinegar, taste and adjust any flavors, if necessary.
- 3. Toast the bread: while the soup is simmering, prep the bread. Traditionally, the bread is basted with olive oil and toasted in the oven until golden.
- 4. Ladle soup into bowls and broil: place oven-safe bowls or crocks on a sturdy baking sheet. Ladle soup into each bowl, top with the toasted bread and cheese, then place under the broiler for a couple minutes (6-inches from the heat source, until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and golden.