SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kiana Williams, @wholesome_ki on Instagram, joined us on the show with a trusty recipe for French Onion Soup.

Ingredients: 

  • •  large yellow onions , thinly sliced
  • • 1 teaspoon salt
  • • 1 teaspoon granulated brown sweetener 
  • • 2 cloves garlic , minced
  • • 32 ounces low-sodium beef broth
  • • 24 ounces low-sodium chicken broth
  • • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • • 1 bay leaf
  • • 1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste
  • • 5 1-inch thick slices of French bread or sourdough bread 
  • • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • • shredded Gruyere Swiss cheese 
  • • shredded Mozzarella cheese 
  • • finely grated Parmesan cheese 

Directions: 

  1. 1. Caramelize the onions: you’ll cook the onions in butter low and slow, stirring occasionally for a good 40-45 minutes, adding in salt and a little bit of brown sweetener (which helps the caramelization process along.)
  2. 2. Simmer with the other ingredients: stir in the stock, Worcestershire, and seasonings. Gently simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard the herbs, stir in the vinegar, taste and adjust any flavors, if necessary.
  3. 3.  Toast the bread: while the soup is simmering, prep the bread. Traditionally, the bread is basted with olive oil and toasted in the oven until golden.
  4. 4. Ladle soup into bowls and broil: place oven-safe bowls or crocks on a sturdy baking sheet. Ladle soup into each bowl, top with the toasted bread and cheese, then place under the broiler for a couple minutes (6-inches from the heat source, until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and golden.