SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making a flavor-packed dish isn’t always as hard as it might seem. Chef Shā Sanchez from Palate Gourmet shares a recipe for French loin chops with a pomegranate piquant that makes a perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Ingredients:

2.5 lbs Bone-In Pork Loin (Approximately 4 Chops)

2-4 Oz Pomegranate Piquant Sauce (more or less to taste)

(more or less to taste) 2-3 Tsp – Simply Perfect all-purpose spice (more or less to taste)

(more or less to taste) 1 Sprig Rosemary

2 Tbsp Butter

2-3 Tbsp Olive Oil

Directions:

Season the pork chops liberally with Simply Perfect all-purpose spice Heat a Cast iron skillet on medium-high heat Add the Butter, Olive Oil and Rosemary to the skillet. Once the skillet is hot, place two Chops in the skillet and cook for approximately 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Set aside and repeat steps for remaining chops. Transfer to a 400-degree oven and bake for 5-10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Glaze with Pomegranate Piquant Sauce or serve on the side as a dipping sauce. Enjoy! Recipe makes 4 servings.

