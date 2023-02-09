SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making a flavor-packed dish isn’t always as hard as it might seem. Chef Shā Sanchez from Palate Gourmet shares a recipe for French loin chops with a pomegranate piquant that makes a perfect balance of sweet and savory.
Ingredients:
- 2.5 lbs Bone-In Pork Loin (Approximately 4 Chops)
- 2-4 Oz Pomegranate Piquant Sauce (more or less to taste)
- 2-3 Tsp –Simply Perfect all-purpose spice (more or less to taste)
- 1 Sprig Rosemary
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 2-3 Tbsp Olive Oil
Directions:
- Season the pork chops liberally with Simply Perfect all-purpose spice
- Heat a Cast iron skillet on medium-high heat
- Add the Butter, Olive Oil and Rosemary to the skillet.
- Once the skillet is hot, place two Chops in the skillet and cook for approximately 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Set aside and repeat steps for remaining chops.
- Transfer to a 400-degree oven and bake for 5-10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Glaze with Pomegranate Piquant Sauce or serve on the side as a dipping sauce.
- Enjoy! Recipe makes 4 servings.
The key to this dish is including Palate Gourmet’s all-purpose spice and pomegranate piquant sauce. Get 10% off with code “GTU0209” until March 1 on their website to secure the superstar ingredients you need for this meal!
