Doing their part to help people in Ukraine, Kimball Dean Parker and Ransom Wydner from SixFifty, are helping Ukrainian citizens in the US find temporary sanctuary.

SixFifty is Utah Legal Tech Firm based in Salt Lake City. With nearly 75,000 Ukrainian citizens are living in the US temporarily, the company wanted to help. They recently launched free, automated tools to help these individuals apply for Temporary Protected Status and asylum. This gets them the help they need quickly, and at no cost, and extends their temporary status or file for asylum to remain in the U.S. With the support of law firm Wilson Sonsini and Utah’s Refugee Justice League, SixFifty has been able to simplify the process and keep these individuals out of harm’s way.

These free tools are available at SixFifty.com/ukraine They can be used on a computer or mobile phone’s browser. Attorneys can create a free SixFifty account to use in their own pro bono work. Email probono@sixfifty.com for more information.

See how it works at “How it Works” video

Follow SixFifty on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook: @sixfiftyhq