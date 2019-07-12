Free memory screening for Alzheimer’s research

Dr. Richard Shingleton and Stephanie Asman from PRA Health Sciences joined us to talk about Alzheimer’s research. PRA Health Sciences conducts clinical trials to help bring new and improved medications to the public.

They just recently opened up a beautiful new facility last year, located in Millcreek on 3900 south and 1255 east.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive degenerative brain disease that can be genetically inherited but can also develop in those who don’t have any family history of Alzheimer’s. It has a very slow onset and starts altering the brain long before any noticeable symptoms are apparent to the person or their loved ones. Sadly, there are no cures or treatments that stop the progression of Alzheimer’s.

PRA is conducting a trial for Alzheimer’s Disease. More than 80% of Alzheimer’s patients are cared for by family members. This study requires a caregiver to accompany the participant to each appointment. It takes a very long time for a new drug to be approved by the FDA and released to the market. By participating in a clinical research trial, people help future generations have a treatment or a cure. PRA is currently enrolling for a study that is testing a novel medication that may assist in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

PRA offers free memory screening to people 55 and older. If a person would like more information about the study please give PRA a call at: (801) 719-5570. Or they can visit their website www.prastudies.com.

