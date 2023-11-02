LOGAN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — With 5 locations open all over Utah, including Payson, Orem, Springville, Spanish Fork, and now Logan, The Fellas Baber Shop is gaining momentum as the highest Google rated barber shop in the country. Mersadies Reber and Jason Goates from the Fellas and Brick Simpson with Forge Forward Project joined us on the show to share about their upcoming Veteran’s Day Event.

This is the 6th annual event the barber shop has hosted to support veterans in our community. They hope to fill all 5 locations with retired and active duty veterans. The Fellas Barber Shop will be offering free haircuts and hosting a raffle that will go towards supporting Forge Forward, who is pioneering new means of ending veteran suicide through the use of science and technology.

For more information visit thefellaschopshop.com and @thefellaschopshop and @forgeforwardproject on social media.