We know where we’ll be spending our summer nights! Aimee McConkie and Gannon Nawojczyk joined us to tell us all about Venture Out! On Friday nights through June and July, these events are free to the public. Think festival meets movies in the park all around Millcreek, Utah.

The season kicks off at Canyon Rim Park at 2900 E 3100 S with the movie, “Puss in Boots The Last Wish”. Each event is created around a theme that includes live music, recreational activities, children’s arts and crafts, a movie under the stars, and local food trucks and concessions.

The events start at 6 pm each week, and the movie starts at dark. You can join anytime after 6 and stay as long as you want. Bring along any supplies you need for the movie night, such as a picnic blanket or chairs.

Each week the line up varies; you could be scaling a climbing wall, bounce in a fun house, ride a pony, and/or pet strange animals. Explore new crafts, sports, hobbies, causes and people!

