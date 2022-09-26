In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Gateway Mall will have an event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. MDT. Jessica Corral came to the GTU set to talk about the event, which is perfect for families. The event, ‘Frida Festival’, pays tribute to many iconic Latinx historical figures and is even named after one of the most iconic Latina artists, Frida Kahlo. The even will feature live music, food, mural art and even Folklorico, Mexican Folk Dancing. It celebrates the rich and diverse culture of the Latine community and art.

Will Ng, of The Paleta Bar in Utah County, came to share the delicious goodness of Paletas, Mexican ice cream and frozen fruit bars. Located a block away from Brigham Young University, The Paleta Bar is a staple to the Provo community. Everything is made from scratch with the best ingredients. Ng lived in New Mexico and fell in love with the sweet treat and felt Utah needed this same goodness. The Paleta Bar will be featured at The Frida Festival.

The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. The segment concluded with a sneak peek of a Folklorico dance that will be shown at the festival.

