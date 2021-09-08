Free family-friendly weekend event

If you’re looking for a free weekend event check out the Avenue’s Street Fair. 2021 Avenue Street Fair Chair, Dave Alderman, and featured artist Mark Walton, stopped by the show to talk about their event.

The Avenue’s Street Fair is a family-friendly event that celebrates the community and its 40+ year history with the help of local vendors, music, food, a children’s parade and various other activities.

If you’re interested in attending the Avenue’s Street Fair it takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and will be located on 9th Avenue between D and I Street.