Free fallin’

Deena Marie paid our friends at Fear Factory a Halloween visit, and they had a special surprise in store. She got to experience the Fear Fall Tower Jump, a free fall off a 65 foot tower! Owner, Rob Dunfield helped her into the gear, and drop safely to the mat below.

Fear Factory is open through November 2, and the Fear Fall Tower is only $15. If the thought of the drop makes you a little too nervous, there are other adrenaline-inducing options to choose from such as the Fear Sphere, and the Last Ride 300′ Zip Line, also $15 each.

Visit Fear Factory at 666 West 800 South or online at fearfactoryslc.com/

