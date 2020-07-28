Free cupcakes with America First Credit Union

During what has been a hard time for most, a little something sweet can brighten your day.

There is a partnership and event happening on July 31st called Sweet Tooth Friday, between America First Credit Union and the Sweet Tooth Fairy in Orem, Utah.

With what is one of its many efforts, America First Credit Union often looks for opportunities to partner with other business in the community to offer deals to its members.

This Friday, America First members can come into the Sweet Tooth Fairy Orem location, show their America First Visa or Debit Card, and get a free cupcake. If they are out, you can still get a 15% discount on your order.

You can try America First’s signature cupcake: vanilla marble with cream filling, Sweet Tooth Fairy signature frosting, topped with a disc of the America First logo.

If you are not a member, go to AmericaFirst.com or go to one of its locations across the state to find out how to join.

This article contains sponsored content.