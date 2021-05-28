Free COVID-19 vaccines available Saturday at ABC4 drive-thru clinic

Utah's Latinx community and other people of color face disparities regarding access to COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News is There4You working to help keep Utah open, strong and safe. ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 are partnering with the Utah Health Department, Salt Lake County Health, Comunidades Unidas and other community groups to help provide free and easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A free neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ABC4 Utah located at 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City. The drive-thru clinic is free and open to anyone, age 12 and older, who qualify for the vaccine. Spanish-speaking assistants will be available.

The brand of vaccines available will be Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Members of Utah’s Latinx and other communities of color are facing barriers that prohibit their access to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Andrea Jimenez, Rapid Response Organizer for Comunidades Unidas (Communities United) in Salt Lake City. Members of the community are hesitant for a variety of reasons to seek out the vaccine or simply don’t have the means and time to travel to a designated vaccine provider. The neighborhood clinics are meant to help decrease those barriers.

For more information call 801-487-4143. Walk-ins are welcome day of the clinic (Saturday, May 29 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)