SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When you crave fresh, authentic Italian cuisine, you must pay a visit to Fratelli Ristorante in Sandy. Family owned since 2007, Fratelli offers a delicious variety of Italian dishes – it’s a must-experience dining destination in the Salt Lake Valley.

Fratelli is a family affair. Fratelli translates to “brothers” in Italian and is owned and managed by brothers Pete Cannella and Dave Cannell, along with their families.

The menu features traditional Italian cuisine, offering appetizers, salads, pizzas, pastas, entrees and homemade desserts. The chicken piccata is delicious!!!

Open for lunch and dinner, Fratelli offers both dine-in and take-out services. Authentic pizzas all day from their wood stone pizza oven. Visit the Fratelli deli for a fine selection of Italian meats, cheeses and other ingredients. House-made gelato available to go, featuring daily-changing flavors. Full wine, beer and cocktail menu available as well.

Visit FratelliUtah.com to check out the menu. Or visit Fratelli Ristorante in person at 8612 S 1300 E, Sandy.

Stop by Fratelli’s before September 30th for the chance to enter to win a $50 gift card to Fratelli Ristorante courtesy of Taste Utah and Good Things Utah! Ask to scan the contest QR code at the check-in desk.

