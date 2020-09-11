Fratelli Ristorante has a new location

Fratelli Ristorante has a brand new location! We loved this spot previously, and we know we’ll keep on loving it. We’re excited to set foot in the lovely new building, especially after sampling these popular dishes this morning:

Muffaletta sandwich: Sopressata, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, havarti, olive tapenade.

Bucatini carbonara: Sautéed Pancetta farm fresh egg Parmesan black pepper

Tagliatelle Arrabbiata: House rolled tagliatelle noodles spicy fresh tomato sauce

The new spot opened on June 8, and is located on the corner of 8600 South 1300 E. This location features a full service deli, gelato bar, and outdoor dining! Offering limited dine in and to-go service.

Visi Fratelli Ristorante at 8600 south 1300 East and online at www.fratelliutah.com

@fratelliutah Instagram and Fratelli Utah on Facebook