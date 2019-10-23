Frankenstein says kindness is cool!

You know Fear Factory as one of the top Halloween attractions in Utah, but this year they are branching out from the scares and frights, to send an important message to kids.

“We’ve teamed up with the national campaign called Don’t be a Monster, Nate Wade Subaru, and the Inclusion Center”, Fear Factory owner Rob Dunfield tells us. They are traveling to both elementary and junior high schools across the Wasatch front with this anti-bullying assembly starring sweet monster, Frank!

That’s right, Frankenstein’s Monster plays a crucial role in the program, using his own story of overcoming bullying to drive the positive message home. With such a kind monster, kids can’t help but love him, and take his words to heart.

For more, visit http://fearfactoryslc.com