If you’re looking for the perfect Halloween appetizer that errs on the side of spooky, Emily Gibson’s got you covered! She joined us today to light the kitchen with her Frankenstein Fingers recipe!
Ingredients:
- 1lb baby Kosher Sausages
- 1/2 C soy sauce
- 1/3 C brown sugar
- 1/4 C warm rum {the alcohol will burn off completely, none will be left behind, only the sugars and flavor}
Directions:
- Mix soy sauce, brown sugar, and sausages.
- Marinate in bowl for several hours, if time permits.
- Heat thoroughly in an electric fry pan.
- Warm rum for 60 seconds in the microwave {you want it warm, but not boiling}, and pour over sausages in electric fry pan.
- Light on fire until the flame goes away, signaling that the alcohol has all burned off.
Visit Instagram: @imagineemiline for more recipes!